Cats, cuddles and caffeine comes to new Loudoun County cafe

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The newest cafe and lounge in Loudoun County has cat lovers excited. Meows Corner Cafe is now open for business, serving up caffeine and cat cuddles to all of it customers.

The idea came to owner, Dina Abdel-Hamid, when she discovered her first cat cafe in Richmond about a year ago.

“I noticed cats in the window walking by and i had to go in because it was a really nice view and i was really inspired,” Abdel-Hamid said.

Soon after she teamed up with 4PAWS Rescue and created what she calls her dream job.

“We’re working everyday with tons of cats..I mean there couldn’t be anything better. All of the cats that we have here now are very playful and affectionate so we’re very lucky and it just has a bigger cause,” she said.

The cafe offers 30-minute, 60-minute and all-day lounge sessions with about a dozen cats starting at $10 and is the perfect place for those who can’t have one of their own.

“We’ve had people here families without the husband because he’s allergic to cats so the mom and the kids come,” said Dorianne Andros, employee at Meows.

All 15 of the cats currently house at Meows are adoptable by 4PAWS Rescue. Some employees say the cafe allows them to show their true personalities to future owners.

“When it comes to shelters cats are usually in cages the entire time and not really sociable. In this environment they can interact with each other and with humans as well so it creates a better environment for the cats and people that want to adopt,” Hassana Emran, employee at Meows said.