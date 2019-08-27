Cat adoptions free through Saturday at Humane Society of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Humane Society of Washington County tweeted they are running out of space for cats at their shelter on Tuesday. As a result, cat adoptions are free until Saturday.

Before making the visit, you can see the cats available for adoption on their website by clicking here. When Humane Society visited WDVM for the weekly Pet of the Week segment, they said they have at least 50 cats available now.

According to their website, the cat adoption fee normally includes: