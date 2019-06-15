Care for Caregivers brings joy to those who care for loved ones

News

An event to help people who are caregivers find a peace of mind

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) An event was held today for caregivers in Silver Spring.

It’s called Care for Caregivers, where those who work 24-7 to help their loved ones go to get tips on how to release stress.

A mental booth provided counseling and brochures on how to ensure the stress of being a caregiver does not get out of hand. A volunteer for this event said the best part of it was the workshop which had people with similar issues come together and find relief in resources for loved ones.

Alesha Bellinger, a volunteer for Care for the Caregivers says,”These workshops will help because a lot of these services are free, a lot of the services. They are very well organized and they are very accesible.”

Care for Caregivers advises people who are caregivers to join support groups and give themselves rest for their own health.

