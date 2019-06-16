Car smashes into front of townhouse

The crash sent father running outside with family still inside

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A car crashed right into the front of a father’s townhouse with his family still inside on Sunday.

The Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says the crash happened on Rutgers street in Rockville. The car lost control and slammed into the porch of the residence.

The homeowner, Ned Sydnore, says he can’t believe it happened and is beyond worried.”I was lying in bed, and all I heard was the house shaking,” he said. “When I ran down I found the car…everything was a mess.”

The homeowner says his wife was the one the behind the wheel. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says she is currently at the local hospital being seen.