WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court, elevating a Black woman for the first time to a seat on the high court bench. Senior writer at Slate, Mark Joseph Stern, joins Capitol Review to break down President Biden’s pick, how her experience as a former federal public defender sets her apart from the other Supreme Court justices and what happens next.

