White House extends pause on federal student loan payments to Jan 31

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — News that brought a sigh of relief to millions of Americans was when the Education Department announced that it will extend the suspension of federal student loan payments all the way through Jan. 31, 2022 instead of September 30th.

The Biden administration says this is the “final extension” to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Student Loan Hero’s Andrew Pentis warns borrowers should not wait until January to save and advises to start planning ahead on repaying student loans.

