WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post Investigative Reporter Spencer Hsu explains what’s next for Steve Bannon and how executive privilege works.

“The claim of executive privilege is founded on the idea that Presidents require full and frank advice from their advisors. The question then becomes, ‘well why didn’t Bannon just appear before the committee and invoke executive privilege?’. That way he would’ve avoided the explanation of fully ignoring the subpoena. That’s one issue that he’ll have to explore,” Hsu explained.

