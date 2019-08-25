Weed, Guns, and the Law

They must decide whether to give up the use of legal marijuana, or lie to the government to buy a gun

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — You can have your legal marijuana, or you can have your gun…but you can’t have both. Advocates for legal marijuana say their 2nd Amendment Rights are being violated.

They must decide whether to give up the use of legal marijuana, or lie to the government to buy a gun. Federal law still considers marijuana an illegal substance, even though more and more states are passing state laws to legalize it for recreational and medicinal use.

Federal background check forms require an applicant to declare they’re not a drug user, and that includes marijuana—legal or not. Lying on the application is a felony.

Trevor Shirley reports marijuana advocates say it’s time to change the federal law.