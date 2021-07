(WASHINGTON ) WDVM — This past week, the world watched thousands of Cubans take to the streets over a worsening economy and a display of civil unrest that’s rarely ever seen on the communist-run island.

On Capitol Review, Politico’s Immigration Correspondent Sabrina Rodriguez tells Tasmin Mahfuz about Cuba’s history, what led to the chronic shortages of basic goods, the divide between U.S. Republicans and Democrats on the topic and what Cubans are hoping the Biden administration will do to help.