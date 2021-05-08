Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell talks commonwealth firsts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting this summer, Virginia is going to be the first state in the south to legalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Virginia Sen. Scott Surovell (D) Fairfax, spoke with WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz as he has been a big supporter to pass the bill. On the other hand, Republicans are urging for the change of date of July 1, for the law to be enact saying it is too soon.

Sen. Surovell also speaks about a bill that would put in place a system to seal someone’s police or court record like low-level felonies.

Surovell also discusses his call for justice for Bijan Ghaisar. Ghaisar was killed in 2017 after he was shot and killed by US Park Police. Since then, two US Park Police officers have been indicited for the shooting.

Ghaisar was just 25-years-old. He was unarmed when he was killed.