Virginia Republican Delegate John Avoli on the treatment of transgender students in public schools

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban, handing a victory to transgender rights groups and a former high school student who fought in court for six years to overturn the ban.

Virginia Delegate John Avoli (R-Staunton) offers his views on the Virginia Department of Education Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Public Elementary and Secondary Schools and his reaction to the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the board’s appeal on the Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board case.