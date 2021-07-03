Virginia Delegate Danica Roem on the state of LGBTQ+ rights in America

WASHINGONT (WDVM) — Virginia Delegate Danica Roem made history as the first openly transgender state legislator in U.S. history.

This month, Delegate Roem joined President Biden and other LGBTQ+ leaders with their message for the LGBTQ+ community: that they are seen, heard, loved, and fully accepted.

On Capitol Review, Delegate Roem tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the progress of LGBTQ+ in America, her journey, and legislative wins.

Because of Roem’s work, Virginia will now be the first southern state to ban the use of the LGBTQ panic defense.

Governor Ralph Northam signed Delegate Roem’s bill HB 2132, which went into effect on July 1, 2021.