WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Virginia’s US Senators have introduced a bill that they hope will help provide financial relief to the families of victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Mark Warner and Tim Kaine say the “Virginia Beach Strong Act” would encourage donations to the Virginia Beach tragedy fund by making them tax-deductible.

Brie Jackson reports are on the ongoing efforts to support the families of the 12 victims who died…and 4 who were injured…by a gunman last May.