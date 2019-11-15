Vaping Rules

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The President says his administration is rolling out new policies to address the teen vaping epidemic. The move comes on the heels of the recent vaping health crisis that’s left roughly 2,000 people with a rare illness and dozens have died.

Industry leader Juul has announced it’s letting go of more than 600 people. President Trump says he considers the job loss from harsh regulations.

He tweeted he’d meet with vape experts to learn more… but those in the vaping industry say they’re still waiting but hoping that meeting happens before the new policy is released.