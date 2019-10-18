VA Malpractice

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Lawmakers held a hearing this week on the quality of care…or lack of it…at VA hospitals and health centers in the US.

This has been an ongoing issue. But in an unusual and shocking case, lawmakers heard more about a West Virginia VA hospital where at least two patients may have actually been murdered by someone working at the facility.

Lawmakers want to know what the VA is doing to ensure medical professionals at its hospitals are properly trained and credentialed and what the VA is doing to make sure hospitals are appropriately managed and veterans get quality health care.

Morgan Wright reports from Washington.