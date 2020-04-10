WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – For thousands of troops deployed around the world, the USO has been a constant sign of support.
But now the organization is adapting its mission to deal with the Coronavirus.
As Washington, DC Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports… USO leaders say supporting the troops is still their top priority, and you can help too.
USO continues to support troops during pandemic
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – For thousands of troops deployed around the world, the USO has been a constant sign of support.