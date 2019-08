Democrats say they still have issues with the agreement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Several lawmakers say passing the US Mexico Canada Trade Agreement should be job one for Congress when it returns from its summer break.

The lawmakers say farmers are facing hard times, and the USMCA would go a long way toward stabilizing markets and shoring up crop prices. Democrats say they still have issues with the agreement.

But Anna Wiernicki reports some, like Congressman Henry Cuellar of Texas, say they’re confident they will reach an agreement soon.