USCG Sex Assaults

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the Pentagon promises sweeping reforms within the military to try and reduce the rates of sexual assault, the new initiatives would not impact the Coast Guard which is under the Department of Homeland Security.

Reports of sexual assault inside the Coast Guard have gone up in recent years…like the military as a whole.

Two female veterans and Senators are now working together to introduce new that would appoint a task force to find ways to ensure the servicemen and women defending our maritime borders are protected from sexual assault by their brothers and sisters in arms.

Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin has more from Washington.