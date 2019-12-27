US Census fears

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the 2020 US census approaches, non-profits, grassroots organizations and lawmakers from states like California are worried that immigrants and non-citizens will avoid census-takers with devastating impact on state and local governments and the people they serve.

Washington correspondent Joe Khalil reports states with significant immigrant communities are investing million of dollars in ads and person-to-person outreach to make sure immigrant communities and non-citizens stand up and be counted for.