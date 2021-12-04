UNICEF USA’s Kid Power helps students struggling through mental health challenges of the pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, UNICEF USA‘S Assistant Director at the Office of Public Policy & Advocacy, Rachel Wisthuff, tells Tasmin Mahfuz how the pandemic has put the mental health of millions of children at risk.

“Before the pandemic, it was estimated that mental health conditions affected 1 in 8 children between the ages of 6 and 18,” Wisthuff explained.

UNICEF USA has developed an interactive video platform for families and teachers to use called – UNICEF Kid Power. The tech-enabled educational program engages students to make local and global impacts while also helping students thrive and fulfill their own potential. Kid Power already has more than 1.3 million students at 15,000+ schools using the program. If you’re interested, sign-up for the program is free: https://www.unicefkidpower.org/

Watch the full conversation in the video above.