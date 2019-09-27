Ukraine phone call, House Speaker Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry, and White House releases transcripts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It all started with multiple reports indicating a whistleblower from the Intelligence community – which prompted an investigation into whether President Trump asked the Ukrainian President to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Congress will launch a formal impeachment inquiry. Pelosi’s announcement marked the most direct step taken by the House Democratic leader to start impeachment proceedings.



Wednesday, the White House releases a transcript of Trump’s call. The whistleblower’s complaint is delivered to Capitol Hill and the whistleblower tentatively agrees to meet with Congressional lawmakers.

