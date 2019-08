Economists are already predicting higher prices for toys, electronics, and clothing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Trump has decided to hold off on imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports. The president says it’s because he fears Christmas shopping would be adversely affected.

Raquel Martin reports the president may have run up against the limits of his ability to strong-arm China over trade.