The latest on tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border with Washington Post’s Shane Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border and the escalating tensions between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and its allies.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post National Security Reporter Shane Harris, one of the first who broke the news about Russia moving troops to the border, talks about the outcome of the high-stakes meeting, President Vladmir Putin’s demands and the consequences Russia could face if they move forward with an Ukraine invasion.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.