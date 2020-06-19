The Justice Act is working toward a solution on police reform

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joined other Senate Republicans to unveil their version of the police reform bill.

“It means improving the police, improving and restoring the faith in our law enforcement,” Capito said.

This version of the Justice Act focuses on encouraging police departments to improve their training, the ways they use force, and gathering information on how force is used nationwide.

“I think that there’s absolutely no conflict between being pro-civil rights and pro-law enforcement, Capito said.

This bill does not ban chokeholds, but instead incentivizes law enforcement agencies to ban them, except when an officer’s life is threatened.

“We think the result would be an elimination of the chokehold as a strategy of restraint,” Capito said.

Capito and other Republicans want Democrats to join them. But many Democrats aren’t ready to do that.

“What’s clear is that the Senate Republican proposal on policing does not rise to the moment,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer says the GOP bill won’t bring the needed changes.

“Perhaps the greatest flaw in the Republican proposal is that it is missing real, meaningful accountability of individual officer misconduct,” Schumer said,

President Donald Trump now supports the Republican’s bill, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the debate will begin next week.