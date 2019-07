Some of drugs can cost more than what the average American earns on the job in a year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Specialty drugs are a necessity of life for many Americans. These drugs are used to treat cancer and other catastrophic diseases. The good news is they work, and are getting better.

The bad news is the cost of these drugs is sky-rocketing. In fact, some of those drugs can cost more than what the average American earns on the job in a year.

Alexandra Limon reports the effort to bring prices in line is a difficult one.