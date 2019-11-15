The first public hearing on Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Wednesday was a historic day on Capitol Hill.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the House held public impeachment hearings looking into the whistleblower complaint accusing President Trump of withholding military funds to Ukraine in exchange for political gain.

Lawmakers also heard from former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted in may at trumps direction.

According to AP, she told lawmakers in a closed-door deposition in October that there was a “concerted campaign” against her. The campaign allegedly came as trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pushed for probes of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and other political opponents.

Eight more witnesses will testify next week, some in back-to-back hearings on the same day.

Among them will be Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security council official who said he raised concerns in the white house about Trump’s push for investigations.



Also testifying, Gordon Sondland, Trump’s European Union ambassador, who spoke to the president about the Ukraine policy; and Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser to the White House who told lawmakers about National Security Adviser John Bolton’s concerns about Ukraine.

All witnesses testifying this week and next week have already spoken to investigators in closed depositions, some of them for 10 hours or more.