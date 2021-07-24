The Fight on Capitol Hill for Equal Pay for All U.S. Olympic Athletes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) tells Tasmin Mahfuz about the Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2021, a bipartisan legislation she re-introduced with Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) to ensure equal pay for all American athletes who represent the United States in international sporting competitions.

Senator Capito explains the Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2021 not only focuses on equal pay but also, the same kind of benefits, medical care, travel, and reimbursement of expenses, regardless of gender.

The bill applies to 50 different sports’ national governing bodies, and it requires the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to conduct oversight and report on compliance with the legislation.

Watch the full conversation in the video.