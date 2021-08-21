The fall of Afghanistan through the eyes of a former commander

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One of those leaders, Major General Jeff Schloesser (U.S. Army retired), had an up-close and personal experience with the war in Afghanistan. He was the commander of the 101st Airborne Division for thirty-three months, including fifteen months in Afghanistan.

Major General Schloesser is also the author of the book, “Marathon War: Leadership in Combat in Afghanistan”.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Major General Schloesser talks about his briefings with President George W. Bush, what a 24-hour day looked like for him at the Bagram airbase while commanding more than 30,000 troops, and the lessons learned from the fall of Afghanistan.

