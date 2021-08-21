The fall of Afghanistan through the eyes of a former commander

Capitol Review

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One of those leaders, Major General Jeff Schloesser (U.S. Army retired), had an up-close and personal experience with the war in Afghanistan. He was the commander of the 101st Airborne Division for thirty-three months, including fifteen months in Afghanistan.

Major General Schloesser is also the author of the book, “Marathon War: Leadership in Combat in Afghanistan”.

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Major General Schloesser talks about his briefings with President George W. Bush, what a 24-hour day looked like for him at the Bagram airbase while commanding more than 30,000 troops, and the lessons learned from the fall of Afghanistan.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

More DCW Featured
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories