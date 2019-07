The ruling still leaves several important questions about the political practice of drawing election maps to help one party unanswered

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Supreme Court issued a ruling on gerrymandering on Monday, a ruling which impacts one state more than most. However, it still leaves several important questions about the political practice of drawing election maps to help one party unanswered.

As Raquel Martin reports, it may not take the court much longer to answer those questions.