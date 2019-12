WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With the Iowa caucuses just two months away, the third-ranking state department official is warning senators that Russia is actively trying to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.

David Hale, the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, told lawmakers that the state department is doing everything it can to counter Russian propaganda.

But Hale says the department needs $40-million more from Congress to help get the job done