WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Vice President Pence and the movers and shakers from NASA, the Air Force, and the private space launch industry are talking about the future of the US Space program.

They are attending the 6th meeting of the National Space Council—which is being held this morning in the shadow of the space shuttle Discovery at the Smithsonian’s museum hangar in Chantilly, VA.

The Vice President has reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to land American astronauts on the moon by 2024—and officials say they will actually begin constructing the new lunar lander next year.

Anna Wiernicki reports Vice President Pence also promised action from the White House very soon…to officially create the military’s new Space Force.