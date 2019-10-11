Sowing Social Discord

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has released a bi-partisan report on Russia’s use of social media during the 2016 presidential election.

The wide-ranging report details how the Kremlin-backed internet research agency used social media platforms in a broad, sophisticated information warfare campaign designed to sow discord in American politics and society.

A notable finding from the report highlights that this Kremlin-backed group targeted African-Americans more than any other demographic, through posts, Facebook pages, insta-gram accounts, and more to create division on issues relating to race.

