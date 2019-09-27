Sheriffs at White House

Frederick County, Maryland Sheriff, Chuck Jenkins, was also in attendance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Sheriffs from around the country were at the White House as they plan to share with the Trump Administration their ideas on how to improve immigration and border security policies.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports the visiting sheriffs to support continuing urgent action to address immigration issues on the southern border that become issues for local law enforcement hundreds and thousands of miles away.

