WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An army green beret says he wants justice after finding out he can’t sue his military doctor even after he claims that the doctor failed to tell him he had lung cancer.

The sergeant first class says anyone else in America can sue for medical malpractice, so why don’t service members have the same right?

Washington D.C. correspondent Trevor Shirley reports.