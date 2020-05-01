Senate to return to D.C., House stays away

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The U.S. House of Representatives has canceled its plans to return to Washington next week. Lawmakers say the Capitol physician has recommended they stay away from the Capitol until they finalize plans for telework by staff as well as ways to maintain social distancing. The Senate plans to come back next week, despite the doctors’ advice. Washington correspondent Morgan wright reports House members of both parties in the “Problem Solvers Caucus” say they’re experimenting with technology that might allow the House to get back to business.