Senate returns to D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Senate is back on Capitol Hill, but the move has some Senators unsure it’s safe to be back so soon. The number of Coronavirus cases and deaths are still climbing in the DC area, and many Senators will be traveling from states still under stay at home orders. A return to business includes more than just the 100 Senators; it also includes Senate staff – food workers, custodians and police officers who will also have to return to work. Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports others say it’s important that the Senate get back to business.