Senate President Bill Ferguson on Maryland’s new congressional map

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This week, lawmakers convened for a rare special session of the Maryland General Assembly to tackle congressional redistricting.

On Thursday, both the Senate and House chambers voted to override Governor Hogan’s veto of HB1, the congressional redistricting map decided by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC).

On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), who created the LRAC map, talks about the new congressional boundaries that were approved and why he didn’t agree with the map formed by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a group appointed by Governor Larry Hogan (R).

Watch the full conversation in the video above.