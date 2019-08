The package suspends the debt limit through July of 2021

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a two-year bipartisan budget deal, and sent it on to the president for his signature.

The package suspends the debt limit through July of 2021 and sets top-line levels for defense and non-defense spending for the next two fiscal years.

It seems like the responsible thing to do, but DC’s Anna Wiernicki reports some senators say the measure is simply unaffordable.