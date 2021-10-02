Sen. Chris Van Hollen on why the filibuster is hurting America (Part 2)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In part two of their conversation on Capitol Review, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), who also serves as a member of the Appropriations Committee and Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, tells WDVM’s Tasmin Mahfuz what will happen when the stopgap measure, the bill that was passed and signed by President Biden this week to temporarily prevent a government shutdown, ends on December 3rd.

“We would be much better off passing a new set of appropriations to meet the priorities of the federal government of the coming year, rather than simply going on automatic pilot. That’s what we’re doing right now,” Sen. Van Hollen explained.

Senator Van Hollen also explained that the filibuster, a Senate-invented rule, is holding America back by allowing a minority of senators to obstruct and block legislation.

“We should also get rid of what is a very archaic law when it comes to the debt ceiling. One other country in the world has this. Businesses don’t have this provision that says, ‘okay, yes, we’re going to vote to pay our bills. They just pay their bills.” said Sen. Van Hollen.

