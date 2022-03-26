WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — In part 2 of the conversation on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) recaps the bipartisan Senate delegation visit to Poland and Germany. Senator Capito discusses what she thinks President Biden should do to stop Putin, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to lead more efforts with NATO, her response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, and the fear neighboring countries, like Poland and Germany, have towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.