RNC Spokesperson Paris Dennard on the momentum of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia

Capitol Review

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –The race for Virginia’s next Governor has now become one of the most consequential races in the U.S. this year.

On Capitol Review, RNC National Committee, Spokesperson Paris Dennard tells Tasmin Mahfuz what’s fueling the momentum for the Republican base in the commonwealth, why education has become the forefront of the Youngkin campaign and how Glenn Youngkin defines what the leadership of the GOP party looks like after a Trump-presidency.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

More DCW Featured

DCW50 Celebrity Interviews

More DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
More DCW Highlights

Trending Stories