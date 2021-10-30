RNC Spokesperson Paris Dennard on the momentum of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) –The race for Virginia’s next Governor has now become one of the most consequential races in the U.S. this year.

On Capitol Review, RNC National Committee, Spokesperson Paris Dennard tells Tasmin Mahfuz what’s fueling the momentum for the Republican base in the commonwealth, why education has become the forefront of the Youngkin campaign and how Glenn Youngkin defines what the leadership of the GOP party looks like after a Trump-presidency.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.