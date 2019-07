The latest figures from 2018 show an increase of 38 percent over 2016

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The number of reports of sexual assault in the military continues to climb.

The latest figures from 2018 show an increase of 38 percent over 2016. Department of Defense officials say they have already taken significant steps to address sexual assaults, but many in Congress remain unconvinced.

Brie Jackson reports on a bill that would improve accountability and victim support, while establishing systems to accurately track and share information on criminal cases.