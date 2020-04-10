Retooling businesses to provide Covid-19 supplies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Companies around the country have, literally overnight, retooled their businesses to help fight the Coronavirus.
Distilleries across the country have halted production of alcohol to make hand sanitizer; car companies like Tesla are building ventilators instead of cars. And DC’s Anna Wiernicki reports one small business in Washington, DC , has already produced 3 million bottles of hand sanitizer in less than two weeks.

