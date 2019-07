Congress discussed about the payment for the first time in 10 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — June 19th is known as Juneteenth by many, and it celebrates the end of slavery in America. But for the first time in more than 10 years, Congress talked about payment, or reparations, to the descendants of African slaves.

Jessi Turnure reports on a renewed push to study the damage done throughout history, and what the country could do in the future.