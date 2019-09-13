Republicans on Guns

McConnell says he won't hold a vote on any bill that the President would veto.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senator Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania, is among a small group of Senators who met with the President to discuss a path forward on guns.

Toomey has pitched a plan to expand background checks during gun sales that he says has Republican support. But, Democrats continue to demand that the Senate vote on a House Bill that would require background checks for any gun sale, including private sales.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) says he won’t hold a vote on any bill that the President would veto.

Brie Jackson reports the word from the white house is that President Trump could signal his stance on guns soon.