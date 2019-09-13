Rep. Jamie Raskin on Gun Control

President Trump recently told reporters that his administration is working on legislation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As Congress returns from recess, gun control actions are top of mind for many lawmakers including Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin is hopeful the committee will pass bills promoting red flag laws, a ban on high capacity magazines, and legislation that allows Congress to get guns out of the hands of people convicted of hate crimes.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports President Trump recently told reporters that his administration is working on legislation with members of Congress in response to recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, but didn’t provide any specifics.