Remembering Congressman Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, a sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee that is leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems. He was 68.

Cummings was a formidable orator who advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore, including well-to-do suburbs.

As we remember the civil rights icon and Maryland congressman, Washington correspondent Morgan Wright reports the reaction to the passing of Cummings from both sides of the political divide.