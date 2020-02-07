Regulating E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Executives from the country’s 5 biggest e-cigarette manufacturers faced questions from lawmakers about the impact of their products on the nation’s health and especially on young people.

Juul and tobacco giant, Reynolds, are defending their industry against calls for further regulation of the sales and marketing of their vaping products.

Democrats aren’t just looking at a flavor ban.

Other bills would force vaping manufacturers to better label vaping products and accessories.

Another plan introduced in the Senate would require vaping manufacturers to pay a tax to help fund new oversight of the industry at the FDA.