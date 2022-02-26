(WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Dr. Yao Ydo, the Director at UNESCO International Bureau of Education in Geneva, Switzerland, explains the significance of International Mother Language Day, formally recognized by UNESCO since 1999 “to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others”.

Initiated by Bangladesh, International Mother Language Day is a national holiday in the country to remember the five Bengali students who were killed and the hundreds injured on February 21, 1952 after protesting to speak their mother tongue, ‘Bangla’, a rare incident where people were killed to speak their native tongue.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.