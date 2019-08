WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Maryland Senator Ben Cardin said he wants to end racial and religious profiling carried out by law enforcement officers across the U.S.

Along with the NAACP and the ACLU, Senator Cardin re-introduced legislation called ‘The End Racial and Religious Profiling Act’.

Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports the bill already has 22 co-sponsors and Cardin hopes this time around, the Senate will act to protect those people most affected by profiling.